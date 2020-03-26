Hyderabad: Power utilities urge police to allow their staff to work

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: TS Transco and TS Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao on Wednesday requested the police authorities not to obstruct employees of electricity department from doing their work. He stated that the electricity department has been listed under emergency services and exempted from the lockdown imposed across the country.

In a statement, Prabhakar Rao observed that instances of police personnel obstructing the employees of electricity department and beating them up for venturing on to the roads during the lockdown period, were being reported from several locations in the State especially Hyderabad and its surrounding areas during the nights. “Police authorities can ask the employees to show their identity cards and our employees will oblige.

But I request them not to obstruct our employees from doing their work which is crucial to ensure uninterrupted power supply,” he added. He urged the police personnel to follow the government orders and cooperate with the power utilities to ensure power supply by allowing the electricity employees for work.

