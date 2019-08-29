Hyderabad: Pre-empt diseases with genome testing

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: K and H Personalised Medicine Clinic has launched a medical genomics-based personalised health assessment and treatment protocol for patients.

Medical genomics is about analysing genes (DNA) to look at the root cause for the pathogenesis of any disease process. There are umpteen advantages of testing the genome and in pre-empting the disease. It helps in predicting the disease process before it happens and helps prevent it beforehand, said Dr Kalyan Ram Uppaluri and Dr Hima Jyothi Challa, founders of K and H Personalised Medicine Clinic.

The genomic clinic can assess the influence of surrounding environment — work stress, addictions, pollution and dietary habits knows as epigenetics — on the health. It helps in determining the medication best-suited depending on one’s genome without producing much side effects and the right dosage to be administered at the right time. This makes the current trial-and-error medication redundant, to the advantage of the patient, the doctors said.

Medical genomics enables doctors to advise the best exercise regimen needed to maintain good health and the appropriate food groups for the optimal health of the body. For details: https://khdreamlife.com

