Hyderabad: Prestigious Indo-Japan Research Project to UoH

By | Published: 2:30 pm 2:51 pm

Hyderabad: Dr. Venkataiah Gorige, Assistant Professor, School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been awarded an Indo-Japan bilateral collaborative research project ‘Interfacial multiferroic magnons: understanding of cross-correlation towards magnonic logic circuit applications’.

The project which is jointly approved by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) for the areas of Fundamental Science- Physical and Chemical Systems based on the scientific strength, technical aspects, project objectives and national priorities of both the countries, according to a press release.

The main objective of the project is to generate the electric field induced spin waves excitation, propagation, and detection in ferromagnetic/ferroelectric heterostructured multiferroics for possible low-power consumption spintronic and magnonic applications.

While Dr. Gorige would be the Principal Investigator at the UoH, Prof. Taniyama Tomoyasu would be the Principal Investigator at the Department of Physics, Nagoya University, Japan for the project. The UoH group members would visit the Nagoya University and the Japanese group would visit the UoH for exchanging ideas and sharing key experimental facilities to implement the proposal towards collaboration for a period of two years with effect from the academic year 2019.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter