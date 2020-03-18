Hyderabad prisons busy making face masks

By | Published: 12:50 am 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Prisoners lodged in the Central Prisons at Cherlapally and Chanchalguda have joined the battle against the coronavirus by making and supplying face masks.

The demand for the cotton-made washable face masks, manufactured at the tailoring centre in the central prisons located in the city, has shot up all of a sudden.

“Around 30 prisoners at the tailoring centre in the prison are making the face masks. On any day, they stitch around 2,000 masks. Various government agencies have placed orders with us for 50,000 masks,” said M Sampath, Superintendent, Central Prison Cherlapally. The prison has already supplied close to 5,000 masks to different departments and is racing against time to complete the remaining orders.

Similar is the scenario at the Central Prison Chanchalguda where the prisoners are tailoring the masks for different government departments and other private companies on demand. “A piece of mask is priced at Rs 16 and is made of one, two or three layers depending upon the demand,” said an official from Chanchalguda prison.

Among the government departments, the highest orders are being placed by the health department and police department. Many private companies including IT companies are placing orders owing to the quality of the product, explained Sampath.

The jail department previously did not make the face mask and never thought it would be making it on a huge scale. “All of a sudden, orders started pouring in after we supplied a few hundred face masks to different firms. Now the tailoring section prisoners are busy making the mask throughout the day. They are paid wages for their work which is deposited in the accounts maintained with prison authorities,” said the official.

Hyderabad: In the wake of the Covid-19 scare, the Prisons and Correctional Services department has cancelled all ‘mulaqats,’ the time allotted to prisoners to meet their family members or friends, on the jail premises.

“All mulaqats with visitors have been cancelled in jails in the State with immediate effect to reduce movement and exposure of prisoners and to ensure social distancing and for maintaining proper hygiene,” Prisons Director-General Rajiv Trivedi said.

He asked family members of prisoners not to visit jails for the next few days. The family members can avail telecom facility and e-Mulaqats to speak to inmates till restrictions were lifted.

As many as 6,000 prisoners were lodged in various parts of the jails across the State. On an average, 100 people throng Cherlapally and Chanchalguda prisons everyday to meet their family member or friends lodged in the jail. In districts, around 20 people arrive at the district jails for meeting prisoners. In order to prevent the spread of virus, the department has suspended personal meeting with prisoners.

The department has also decided to supply masks to prisoners who are attending trial either in the Nampally criminal court complex or other court complexes in Ranga Reddy district. Masks were also given to the personnel of Telangana State Special Police for accompanying prisoners to the courts.

