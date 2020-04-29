Hyderabad: Prisons DGP contributes masks, sanitizers to police officers

By | Published: 6:55 pm

Hyderabad: Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services Rajiv Trivedi has contributed 3,000 face masks and hand sanitizers on behalf of MyNation jail products for front-line police officers who are on lockdown enforcement duty.

He handed over the masks and sanitizers to Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy here on Wednesday. The Prisons department is supplying masks and sanitizers to meet the requirements of people as well as the police personnel during the lockdown.

