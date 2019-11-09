Hyderabad: Private bus catches fire in Kukatpally

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Hyderabad: A private bus, which was parked at Kukatpally, caught fire late on Saturday evening. No casualties were reported, police said. The bus belonging to BVR travels was parked in parking space adjacent to the Kukatpally metro station when the mishap occured at around 6.30 pm. Some passersby noticed the bus going up in flames and informed the Fire Department and police.

A fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the fire within an hour. The Kukatpally police are investigating. The cause of fire is yet to be known, officials said.

