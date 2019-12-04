Hyderabad: Prohibitory orders ahead of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

By | Published: 6:05 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police have issued restrictions on processions, dharna, rally or public meeting in view of the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on Friday.

The orders were issued by City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday under Section 144 of CrPC. The orders further prohibit any individuals/ groups from making any speech, gesture or displaying picture or symbols which are likely to create religious animosity or hatred between different communities.

Any persons violating the orders shall be liable for prosecution under the law, the police stated.

The orders will be in force from 6 pm on Thursday till 6 am on Saturday.

