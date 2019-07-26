Hyderabad: ‘Project Hunar’ has its first passing out

By | Published: 12:18 am 12:19 am

Hyderabad: The US Consul General in Hyderabad Katherine Hadda presented certificates to 15 students, comprising girls and married women, who underwent a 15-day training programme in basic computer literacy, here on Friday.

The students were the first batch of Project Hunar, a collaborate project of American MNCs — Arcesium, Microsoft, Synchrony — State government and United Way of Hyderabad with the support of NGOs, SAFA and Craftizen.

Speaking on the occasion, Hadda said the project was about building an ecosystem for skills development and success. “It is an investment in the future of these women and example of partnership between American companies here in Hyderabad, Telangana government and local communities can deliver powerful results,” she said.

Rekha Srinivas, CEO, United Way of Hyderabad, said the first batch passed out successfully and the second batch had already commenced.

The project’s key objective was to enable women to learn industry-relevant and market-driven skills to help them secure a better livelihood. The first centre opened its doors on July 3 and it was expected to train 250 women in IT skills, job readiness and craft-based product development, Rekha said.