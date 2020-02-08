Hyderabad: Promoting road safety & team spirit

By | Published: 5:13 pm

Hyderabad: Virtusa Corporation hosted a Time-Speed-Distance car rally to promote road safety and encourage team spirit. The one-day event, which was open to tech executives at global banks in Hyderabad, took off from Virtusa’s capital office at Nanakramguda and concluded at Radisson, Gachibowli. The goal was to encourage team spirit and promote road safety.

The theme, “The Road to Growth is Open,” included 12 teams who covered a total distance of 45 km driving past some of the most iconic locations in Nizams. Teams were given a route chart, speed chart, questionnaire, and a time card. They were required to answer a series of questions on road safety and Nizams landmarks before proceeding to the next checkpoint.

Speaking at the event, Mohit Sharma, senior vice-president, Virtusa, said, “We are thrilled to receive an overwhelming response from technology professionals and car enthusiasts in Hyderabad. Virtusa’s TSD Car rally is an exciting event and a unique way to fuel team spirit and celebrate inclusivity. To be successful required every member of the team to contribute and learn about road safety.”

Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), a non-profit organisation that promotes motorsports in the country, managed the rally. As part of the event, and to strengthen its commitment to the city, Virtusa made a contribution to a Secunderabad based NGO Roadkraft Society that supports road safety.

