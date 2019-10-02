Hyderabad: Property offenders held; Rs 5 Lakh recovered

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Hyderabad: Property worth Rs 5 lakh stolen from a house three days ago in Mangalhat was recovered by the police after they apprehended two persons including a minor.

The suspects were identified as M Ajith Kumar (19) and a 17-year-old boy juvenile in conflict with law.

According to G Ranaveer Reddy, Station House Officer (Mangalhat), on September 30, the two broke into the house of one Nithin at Mochigalli in Mangalhat and made away with Rs 5.60 lakh, a gold necklace weighing two and half tolas and gold earrings, all together worth Rs 6 lakh.

“Ajith Kumar went inside the house while his associate stood outside keeping a watch on the occupants of the house who had gone to a nearby temple,” police said.

After the theft, they tried to sell off the property, but could not. They were finally nabbed on Wednesday and the stolen property recovered.

