Hyderabad Property Show from March 2

Hyderabad: The 6th edition of Hyderabad Property Show 2018, organised by Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), will be held at Hitex, Madhapur, from March 2 to 4.

The three-day property show will bring together realtors, building material manufacturers, consultants and financial institutions under a single umbrella to exhibit advances in real estate sector.

Integrated townships, apartment complexes, gated communities, villas, green buildings with a special impetus on retail and commercial complexes will be part of the exhibition which will showcase properties suiting every requirement and budget.

Speaking at the curtain raiser for the CREDAI property show, CREDAI Hyderabad president S Ram Reddy said the property show would help prospective property seekers with a host of options and best of the projects.

P Rama Krishna Rao, general secretary, said the show would be a golden opportunity for customers to make the most of the present low property prices in the city.

This year it will be the biggest ever real estate show with more than 170 stalls and participation of more than 120 developers, financial institutions and suppliers. “We are expecting over 50,000 visitors to the show,” said K Rajeshwar, CREDAI Hyderabad treasurer.

GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy, HMDA Commissioner T Chiranjeevulu, CREDAI members and others were present on the occasion.