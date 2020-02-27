Hyderabad: Protests held over Delhi violence

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Protests over CAA, NRC, NPR and the New Delhi violence continued in the city on Wednesday. All protests ended peacefully.

The students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University held a protest at the main gate of the campus over the New Delhi incidents and raised slogans against Delhi police for their inaction. Also, the protestors denounced the CAA and demanded the government repeal it.

Students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) held a protest on Tuesday night against the Delhi violence and demanded the government intervene and stop it immediately. The students demanded resignation of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

