Hyderabad: Pseudo police gang strikes in old city

Hyderabad: A pseudo police gang managed to dupe a salesman and walk away with gold ornaments and cash on Tuesday night at Madannapet in old city.

According to the police, Subrata Samantha of Chelapur who works at Rajaramu jewellers in Gulzar Houz was confronted by two persons at Kokarwadi in Charminar.

The two persons introduced themselves as crime branch personnel to Subrata Samantha and brought him to the HP fuel station at Madannapet. “The gang forcefully collected Rs. 10,000 cash, 72 grams of gold and a mobile phone from the victim and left the spot,” said D Santosh Kumar, Station House Officer (Madannapet).

Subrata who sensed suspicion informed the Madannapet police about it.

A case was registered by the police and investigation taken up. The Madannapet police along with the Commissioner’s Task Force (south) personnel have launched a manhunt to nab the offenders.

