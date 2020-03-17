Hyderabad psychologist selected as APA member

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Senior psychologist P Jawaharlal Nehru has been selected as a member of American Psychological Association (APA), the largest scientific and professional psychologists of United States.

Jawaharlal Nehru Pathaneni is noted for working with school students and is at present involved in providing much-needed counselling services to students who are appearing for the Intermediate Board Examinations in Telangana State.

The psychologist is also known for his work in several Government organisations, private institutions and companies. The president of APA, Sandra S Shulman has sent a certificate of acceptance of Jawaharlal Nehru Pathaneni as International Affiliate of the APA.

“The membership of APA opens the doors for me to participate in many international seminars and workshops that are held every year worldwide. The APA membership not only opens a lot of doors but also provides a great exposure to new scientific developments that are taking place in the field of mental health,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .