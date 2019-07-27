NCC Director General visits Hyderabad Public School

By | Published: 9:09 pm 9:19 pm

Hyderabad: As part of his visit to NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Director General, NCC, Lieutenant General Rajeev Chopra visited one of the oldest and renowned institutions Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet. Skanda Bali, Principal, HPS welcomed the DGNCC with mounted cadets and pilots.

The HPS celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 25 to honour Kargil War heroes, who laid down their lives for the country, and the General Officer paid floral tributes to the martyrs at the school premises.

Army, Navy and Air wing cadets of the school participated in the celebrations and addressing them, the officer exhorted the students to remember our martyrs by revisiting their sacrifices, rejoicing by celebrating the victory in Kargil and renewing our resolve to safeguard the honour of the tricolour.

Earlier, the DGNCC was received by Air Commodore NN Reddy, Deputy Director General on his arrival at the NCC Directorate (AP & T), Secunderabad and a Guard of Honour was presented to him by the cadets.

The General Officer was briefed about the activities of the NCC units and achievements at the national level. The DGNCC met JCOs, PI staff undergoing PIOC Course at Bison training ground and appreciated their hard work.

Later, he visited Loyola Academy Degree & PG College and laid the foundation stone for the proposed construction of 50 metres firing range and 200 metres obstacle training course for the cadets.

