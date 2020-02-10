Hyderabad Public School installs solar power plant

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Public School, one of the oldest educational institutions in the country, has powered their school in Begumpet with solar power. On Monday, R Surender Reddy, chairman of the Hyderabad Race Club and former MP, inaugurated the solar plant.

“The future belongs to you youngsters. When you grow up, become champions of solar. Clean energy such as solar costs nothing and in turn reduces toxins in the air. I congratulate HPS for taking such a big step,” he said while addressing the students.

The 120kW rooftop solar plant, designed and installed by Freyr Energy, a Hyderabad-based solar rooftop company, is expected to generate 1,75,000 units of power every year. The solar plant is expected to provide 40-50 percent of the school’s power requirement and save more than Rs.1 lakh in electricity bills every year. Further, the school will eliminate 171 tons of greenhouse emissions annually and plant an equivalent of 1,950 trees annually.

A rooftop solar combined with net-metering is an ideal way to reduce electricity bills for an educational institution. In a net meter system, the unused power generated is exported back to the grid that will be credited to the institution. This is an epitome solution for most schools, who operate 80 percent of the year while the solar system continues to generate power throughout the year.

Skand Bali, Principal of Hyderabad Public School said solar made perfect sense for the school not only from an economic point of view, but also from a social responsibility and educational angle as well.

“We strongly believe in promoting Green energy through our actions and hope that it inculcates the same in our students and extended community,” the principal said.

