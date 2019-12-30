Hyderabad Public School walks down the memory lane

By | Published: 7:08 pm

Reunion reveals friendship potential that hasn’t yet been emerged in the past. Connecting with old friends and realising how much everyone has grown rejuvenates old memories too. To cherish the old days, Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet, the 1994 batch from school celebrated its Silver Jubilee this month from December 24 to 26 with pomp and grandeur.

The three-day programme started with sundowner on first day which was attended by more than 150 alumni and their families. The next day was marked by the celebration of sports day along with Christmas lunch. Retired staff and Class IV employees were felicitated on the last day. The programme was concluded with the screening of a short-film called Yaadein, made by Imraan Shareef and Pallavi Nagalla to honour the school.

The highlight of the entire alumni meet was the unveiling of anchor and torpedo given to the school by Indian Navy and coordinated by alumni and team. A coffee-table book with memories of all batchmates was given as memorabilia.

The batch of 94 is considered significant by the school for their contribution in various fields. Its alumni includes award-winning director and writer of Telugu movies, Vamsi Paidipally of Maharshi, Oopiri, and Brindavanam fame. The ’94 batch has some gallant officers in the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force who are proud assets to the school and country. Real estate tycoons like Signature Realty Rohit Reddy along with many other A-list top businessmen and women are the alumni of the school.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter