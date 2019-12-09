Hyderabad Public School wins TCS IT Whiz Championship

By | Published: 9:51 pm

Hyderabad: Students from Hyderabad Public School (HPS) Yashovardhan Shetty and Udbhav Saxena, walked away with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) IT Whiz Championship title in the national finals held in Mumbai recently.

The HPS duo received vouchers worth Rs 1, 50,000 and the coveted champion trophy for their school while runners-up Arnav Shukla and Palash Mukherjee from Bhavan’s BP Vidyala Mandir, Nagpur took home vouchers worth Rs 1, 00,000 along with a trophy for their school.

The national finals comprised of five buzzer-based rounds, including one focused on TCS and gave each of the six school teams an equal opportunity to respond. Billed as the longest-running annual inter-school technology quiz, the TCS IT Whiz Championship was conducted by noted quiz-master, Giri `Pickbrain’ Balasubramaniam.

The battle for the coveted national championship title witnessed a strong contest among the top six, extremely talented teams. The topics covered included the history of IT, application of IT across various sectors, personalities, brands of technology companies, emerging areas such as cloud computing, AI, automation, biometrics, robotics, unique websites, IT buzzwords and acronyms.

Dr Ritu Anand, Chief Leadership and Diversity Officer, TCS, was present on the occasion and handed over the prizes to the champions and runner ups.

