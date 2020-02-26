Hyderabad: PublicVibe launches new app to make videos

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: PublicVibe, Hyderabad-based startup, which operates a hyperlocal community-driven news platform, used to share local news, events, deals and issues, has launched Local Reporter App, making ones mobile a news studio.

The app can help local reporters or any users to create and edit videos in just few minutes. One can create instant visuals without the need of cameras, video editors, voice-over artists or green mat studio, Narasimha Reddy, CEO and founder PublicVibe told Telangana Today.

Formally launched by Telangana Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana on Tuesday, the app helps anyone to use it and make videos without needing the technical know-how. The app provides filters to create and edit video content of visuals even taken at night. It also offers templates that users can choose from. The company took about 5-6 months to develop this app.

Reddy said, “We have done beta testing of the app, taking feedback of the users. Our app will be used by the local reporters in Telangana and AP to start with. If they are using the app for commercial purposes, we may charge a nominal fee. If they are using it for non-commercial purposes, it will be free to use. Revenues could also be explored through advertisements and also by creating dedicated templates for electronic media houses making them available on subscription basis. The users can post the videos on PublicVibe, by clicking the ‘Post’ option. The copyright lies with the creator.”

PublicVibe expects at least 10,000 people to use the Local Reporter App in the Telugu States in the coming years.

The hyperlocal community platform has witnessed two million downloads and have six lakh users. It has partnered with Jio and Micromax, which is giving wider access to the platform. The company intends to create an annual revenue of Rs 2.4 crore from the fiscal starting April.

“PublicVibe plans to soon roll out another platform, MarketVibe to meet the needs of brands,” he informed.

