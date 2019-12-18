Hyderabad puts pre-owned luxury car segment on a fast lane

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The automobile industry has been on rough patch for the past few months. However, super luxury car segment seems not hit by the usual economic cycle.

Big Boy Toyz, which is into selling pre-owned luxury cars, launched its Hyderabad operations two weeks ago and has already managed to sell a few cars, which carried a price tag of Rs 50 lakh to Rs one crore.

“Hyderabad is a good market for luxury cars. Instead of going for new ones, many see sense in opting for pre-owned cars. The focus is on getting their dream cars at lower costs,” said Jatin Ahuja, founder of Big Boy Toyz (BBT).

The 6,000 sq ft outlet at Banjara Hills is BBT’s first of many branches it planned South India. Hyderabad apart, it has its central showroom at Gurugram and a studio in Mumbai. It has sold over 6,000 pre-owned luxury cars since 2010. BBT has premium cars from 28 brands including Bentley, Ferrari, Cadillac, Chrysler and Aston Martin and others.

According to him, the city puts speed and performance as a key factor while choosing the premium cars. “Safety is a given feature in the speed machines,” he said.

A thriving business class here is a reason for it to launch its operations here. “Jaguar, Mercedes S Class, Ferrari and Volvo XC 90 are among the most sold models,” said Ahuja and added that it had a central inventory at Gurugram. Customers could book online and the car would be delivered in Hyderabad in two or three days, he added.

“The automobile market in general is seeing a slowdown. But the same does not apply for a luxury market. Here, the purpose is not just daily commute. People are willing to spend upwards of Rs 1 crore to Rs 3.5 crore to buy their dream car. The down payment is 30 per cent and the rest can be through finance schemes. Businessmen apart, we also see some celebrities shopping with us,” he said.

It carries out exhaustive checks before adding vehicles to its inventory. Vehicles with an accident history do not get picked. “We take back cars driven less than 15,000 km in a year from the date of purchase. The value depreciates by 25 per cent of their purchase price,” he said.

BBT also extends after sales service and makes spare parts available. “If the spares are not available with us, we will source them for customers,” he said.

