Hyderabad: QNET franchise told to shut shop

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has initiated winding up proceedings against Vihaan Direct Selling Private Limited Company, a franchise of QNET Company which runs multi-level marketing schemes in India.

Following the MCA move, the Cyberabad Police have requested people not to join or enroll members into QNET schemes and not promote it. A cheating case was booked earlier by the Cyberabad Police against Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd Company and several arrests were made.

Vihaan Direct Selling, formerly known as Gold Quest and also as Quest Net, is a Hong Kong-based direct selling/multi-level marketing (MLM) company owned by the QI Group. It mainly showcases itself as dealing with products such as vacation packages, famous club memberships, etc.

The QNET/Vihaan promoters target software employees, unemployed youth, homemakers etc., stating that there is a business project which will yield huge profits to them. They give motivational speeches and make people believe it is a good opportunity to earn quick money. The company has various combinations of product-based packages to the new entrants based on their payment.

However, according to the police, the QNet business model is a simple pyramid scheme in which the early entrants earn quick money and as the number of independent representatives (IR) increases, finding more people to join the scheme becomes difficult or impossible. Those joining late will not earn enough to cover their first outlay and the model collapses. So far, 70 persons have been arrested in 38 cases which were registered against the company in different police stations in Cyberabad.

During the course of investigation, notices were served to actors Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Vivek Oberoi, Pooja Hegde and Allu Sirish for promoting the company.

“Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Boman Irani responded to the notices through their advocates and reply is awaited from the others. The response of the three celebrities also is being studied. Notices were also given to top 500 promoters of the scheme and replies are yet to be received from them,” said V C Sajjanar, Police Commissioner, Cyberabad.

With several complaints made against the company, the MCA had ordered an inspection. The Regional Office-Hyderabad, South East Region, conducted an enquiry on the company and submitted a report. “Based on the report, the MCA directed the Registrar of Companies in Bengaluru to file a petition for winding up the company. The MCA also issued Lookout Circulars against 12 persons associated with the company,” Sajjanar said.

The inspection report stated that QNET was executing a Ponzi scheme and had raised huge money as advances from customers. It was involved in running illegal pyramid schemes and collecting deposits on the pretext of high returns for their investment, it said.

