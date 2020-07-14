By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Keeping in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation and the non-commencement of the monsoon season, the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) has decided to help the racehorse owners whose horses are stationed here under the charge of “A” licensed Trainers.

In a meeting, the Board of Directors/Stewards resolved to sanction a sum of Rs 5,000 per month from August 1 as subsidy subject to following conditions:

1. The above subsidy will be credited to the racehorse Owners’ Racing Account on 25th Day of the month subject to the Racehorse Owner/s clearing the UPF dues as published on 10th Day of that particular month failing which they shall not be eligible for subsidy. This subsidy will be calculated on month to month basis· only and any clearance of UPF dues in the following month, the subsidy will be for that month only and such Owners shall not be eligible for any previous months subsidy.

2. Unregistered horses will not be eligible for the above subsidy. Should any horse be registered during the month, the subsidy shall commence from that date only on pro-rata basis.

3. Should there be any change in ownership of a horse/s the subsidy for those horses will be given on pro-rata basis to the owners based on the date of change of ownership.

4. The Trainer must submit list of only registered horses to the Club for the above subsidy. List of unregistered horses will not be entertained.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .