Hyderabad: Rachakonda police advisory

By | Published: 4:18 pm

Hyderabad: In the wake of the kidnap and brutal murder of Dr. Priyanka Reddy, a veterinarian in Shadnagar, the Rachakonda Police have issued an advisory, asking women and elderly persons to seek help of police in times of distress.

“We appeal to the public especially women and senior citizens to seek assistance of the police in case of vehicle breakdown or tyre puncture during odd hours. The nearest police team will assist the distressed in getting the vehicle repaired or help them to reach their destination in a safe manner,” said the advisory issued by Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M Bhagwat.

Police said citizens can reach out to the police control room on Dial-100 and inform the police personnel.

They can also share the location on Rachakonda police WhatsApp number- 9490617111.

