By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: A man working in human resources department of Radio City 91.1 FM in Banjara Hills died after the scooter he was driving was hit by a truck at Attapur on Thursday night.

N Santosh Kumar of Tejaswi Nagar Colony, was on his way to work when the mishap occurred. A truck hit his scooter from behind near Attapur Pillar No 92, where he died on the spot. The Langar Houz police booked a case and are investigating.