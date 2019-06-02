Hyderabad: Railway officials detect fraud in pharma bills

By | Published: 7:52 pm

Hyderabad: A fraudulent payment of pharma supply bills to the tune of Rs 2.20 crore has been detected in South Central Railway (SCR), Secunderabad prompting railway officials to lodge a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The fraud was detected by the Principal Financial Adviser’s office of SCR in Secunderabad during checking in which 31 fake bills without GST number and fake purchase order were passed between October 2018 and April 2019. These bills were issued by the SCR’s Expenditure Section Accounts Assistant V Ganesh Kumar in the name of three fake firms including Sai Balaji Pharma and Surgicals, Vinayaka Agencies and Sri Thirumala Agencies, all located on SD Road in Secunderabad, using his user ID and password in the Integrated Pay Roll and Accounting System (IPAS) of SCR.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Kumar passed pharma bills in conspiracy with unknown persons by misusing his official position. As per preliminary inquiry conducted by the SCR’s Vigilance branch, the fraudulent payments were worked out to be around Rs 2.20 crore. The amount was credited to the Axis Bank accounts of the three firms. The inquiry also suspects the involvement of more SCR officials and private individuals. Those involved in the fraud caused a wrongful loss of Rs 2.20 crore, the FIR said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the SCR Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer RVR Murthy, the CBI registered a case against Kumar and three firms under Sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) read with 420 (Cheating), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) of IPC and took up investigation. The provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act-1988 were invoked against them.

