Hyderabad: Railway police return passenger’s missing bag

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday handed over a baggage containing 20 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 1500 to a passenger M Savitri.

Hailing from Sanarudravaram village in Krishna district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Savitri came to Secunderabad Railway Station in Secunderabad-Vijayawada Amaravati special train.

She forgot the baggage in the compartment and left the station premises. The railway police during routine check found the bag, contacted Savitri and handed it over to her. Savitri thanked the police for helping her in getting back her bag.