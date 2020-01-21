Hyderabad: Railway staffer returns lost jewellery to passenger, wins praise

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: A railway bed-roller, B Sunil, received accolades from the police and passengers after he returned a bag containing gold ornaments and other valuables to the owners at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday.

Pollishetty Laxman Rao, along with his wife Lata Kumari and other family members, had gone to their native place in Srikakulam district in connection with Sankranti festival. The family boarded the B4 air-conditioner coach in Visakha Express on Sunday to return home in Pragathinagar here.

After returning home, the family checked the baggage and found that a bag containing gold ornaments weighing nine tolas was missing. Sunil, who got the bag, handed it over to the Government Railway Police who, in turn, contacted Rao and gave it to him.

Rao thanked Sunil, a native of Warangal district, for his sincerity in handing over the bag to the police. The railway police also appreciated Sunil for his honesty.

