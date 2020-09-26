Hyderabad rains: GHMC officials put on alert

Leaves of all GHMC employees cancelled; officials asked to address grievances immediately

Published: 7:00 pm

Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing the city since last evening, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the Hyderabad Collector and GHMC officials to be on alert and instructed them to regularly monitor the situation. Leaves of all the employees have been cancelled and instructions were issued to stay on alert and address the grievances immediately.

Since 8 am today, EVDM call centre received 23 complaints, including 14 informing water logging, three tree falling and four tree branches collapsing from different areas. Officials said all the complaints have been attended.

Among all the areas, Hayathnagar (111.35 mm), Bandlaguda (82mm), Charminar (75 mm), Saroornagar (71.5mm) Abdullapurmet (66 mm) and Balanagar (64.5 mm) received heavy rainfall, said officials. Similarly, moderate rainfall of 63.5 mm was recorded in Musheerabad, 63.5 mm in Uppal, 61.5 mm in Malkajgiri, 59.3 in Secunderabad and 58.5 mm in Asifnagar, they added.

