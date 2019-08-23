Hyderabad: Raj Tarun claims he was not drunk

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police who issued notices to Telugu actor Raj Tarun in connection with a road mishap case said the actor had replied saying he was behind the wheel when the car crashed into a wall near Alkapuri Township circle late on Monday night.

“He confirmed that he was driving the car and while negotiating a diversion lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the wall. He claimed he was not under the influence of alcohol then but was in a state of shock,” police said and added that no arrests were made.

The police have recorded his statement and have asked him to appear before the court when he received summons in connection with the case.

The Narsingi police had earlier also served notice to Pradeep, the car owner for questioning.

Late on Monday, the luxury Volvo car bearing registration number TS09EX1100 was found at the accident spot with no trace of Raj Tarun. On examining surveillance camera footage, it was suspected that Raj Tarun was the one behind the wheel. He was seen running away from the accident spot.

The Narsingi police have booked a case for rash and negligent driving and are investigating.

