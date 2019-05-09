Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport third best in the world

By | Published: 1:05 pm 1:12 pm

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the city, has been named as the world’s eight best airport in its latest rankings by AirHelp, an organization that assists air passengers in exercising their rights as air travellers and works towards compensation in case of delayed or cancelled flights.

In its global airport ranking for 2018, Air Help said RGIA scored 8.27 points out of a possible high of 10, putting it in the eight spot.

According to Bloomberg, the airports were rated based on three factors: on-time performance, service quality, and food and shopping options. The first accounts for 60% of the score and the other criteria each make up 20%. Bloomberg said AirHelp collected data from multiple commercial vendors, along with its own database, plus 40,000 passenger surveys collected in 40 countries during 2018.

With respect to on-time performance, RGIA received a score of 7.8, on service quality it received a 9 and on food and shops, it received a score of 8.8. Incidentally, in terms of service score, RGIA shared this score with just one other airport – Ahtens International – and was behind only the Singapore Changi airport which scored 9.2 on this parameter.

The world’s top three airports, according to AirHelp are Hamad International at Doha, Tokyo International in Japan and Athens International airport in Greece.

