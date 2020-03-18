Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Jr NTR tell us how to fight COVID-19

By | Published: 3:58 pm 4:12 pm

Hyderabad: The RRR stars shared a video on social media on dos and don’ts amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

There’s nothing nicer than celebrities using their fame for good. Telugu cinema actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR did exactly that as they shared a video on IGTV on dos and don’ts to contain the spread of COVID-19. The stars raised awareness on six ways to beat the virus as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The following are the safety precautions.

1. Wash your hands thoroughly. Rub them till elbow. Ensure you clean the area under your nail ridges as well. Whenever you come back indoors, before eating… At least 7-8 times a day.

2. Avoid shaking hands and hugging while socializing till the end of the virus. Avoid rubbing your eyes or touching your nose. Don’t let your fingers into your mouth unnecessarily.

3. Wear a mask only if you have symptoms like dry cough, fever and cold. Wearing them without any of these might cause the risk of catching COVID-19.

4. Always cover your mouth with the elbow before sneezing and coughing.

5. Don’t visit crowded places. Drink a lot of water. Instead of gulping lots of water in one go, sip smaller amounts multiple times. Drinking hot water would be even better.

6. Don’t believe everything sent on WhatsApp and don’t forward them without verifying their authenticity as it will cause panic. It’s more dangerous than the virus itself.

