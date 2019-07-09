Hyderabad: Range Rover catches fire in Banjara Hills, none hurt

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: A moving Range Rover SUV caught fire on Road No. 14 at BN Reddy Nagar Colony in Banjara Hills on Tuesday night. No casualties were reported and the car was partially damaged.

The car, which was coming from Banjara Hills towards BN Reddy Nagar Colony, is said to have suddenly caught fire. The driver, who noticed smoke from the engine immediately stopped the car and managed to escape from the vehicle. Passersby alerted the Fire Department and the police rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Officials suspect a technical glitch in the engine of the car led to the fire and said the owner was yet to be identified. No complaint was lodged and no case was booked.

