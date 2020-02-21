Hyderabad ranks 7th in India Fit Report-2020

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: A health and lifestyle report ‘India Fit Report-2020’, prepared after analysing vital health related statistics of nearly 5 million users of GOQii products, a smart-tech enabled preventive healthcare platform, has presented interesting overview on health status of individuals in Hyderabad.

The study conducted across 16 Indian cities said that Hyderabad has done well and not so well in different health care parameters. While the city has least percentage of people suffering from blood pressure and heart issues, it has a relatively higher percentage of people with aches, pains and thyroid, according to India Fit Report.

‘When it comes to efforts, Hyderabad ranks lower in stress management along with food logs, water intake and sleep. The percentage of people consuming alcohol is also on the higher side. Although, it has a lower index in terms of smoking,’ the report said.

It analysed fitness data of individuals from 16 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Chennai, Surat, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Bhopal and Bhubaneswar.

The report ranked Hyderabad 7th in overall fitness among other Indian cities that were analysed and said 42.2 per cent in Hyderabad had normal BMI, 25.6 per cent were overweight, 12 per cent were obese, 4 per cent were severely obese and 16.3 per cent were underweight.

“The report is an attempt to create awareness on preventive health while providing people with a platform to improve their health and fitness,” Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii said.

