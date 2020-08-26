Hyderabad: Rape by 143 men case transferred to Crime branch

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The City Police on Tuesday transferred the case of alleged sexual exploitation of a woman by 143 men in Punjagutta to the Central Crime Station of the Detective Department.

The woman had lodged a complaint with the Punjagutta police last week stating that 143 persons sexually exploited her over a period of time. The victim named several student union leaders, junior movie artists, a couple of news reporters and advocates.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and took up the investigation. However the case was on Tuesday transferred to the CCS where a dedicated team of officials will investigate the case.

