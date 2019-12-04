Hyderabad rape-murder: Suspects given to police custody for further investigation

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Hyderabad: The First Additional District and Sessions Judge Court in Mahabubnagar has granted seven days police custody of the four suspects in the Shadnagar rape-murder case here on Wednesday evening.

The suspects, who are currently lodged in the Central Prison at Cherlapally, may be taken into custody by the Shadnagar police on Thursday morning, after the court order reaches the prison authorities.

The Shadnagar police had on last Friday arrested the four, Mohammed Arif, 26, J. Shiva, J. Naveen and C. Chennakeshavulu alias Chenna, all residents of Makthal of Narayanpet district. They were taken to the court amidst high security and the court remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days.

The Cyberabad Police had filed a petition seeking police custody of the four for 10 days. The court heard the petition and on Wednesday issued orders granting the custody for a week.

Shamshabad zone DCP N.Prakash Reddy said there were further details to be extracted from the four suspects and hence a custody petition was filed. Meanwhile, it is yet to be known if the gang will be interrogated by the police in the prison itself following the outrage in the public against them or whether they will be taken to any undisclosed place in the city.

