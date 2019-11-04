Hyderabad: Rare dogs featured in Petex

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Petex India, the three-day exhibition on pet care industry which showcased some of the best dogs, cats, birds and fish under one roof recorded a footfall of 50,000 participants and visitors.

The event featured some rare dog breeds including Anatolian Shepherd, Bullmastiff, Mastiff miniature Pinscher, Rabbit Dachshund smooth-haired, Dalmatian English setter and American Cocker Spaniel.

The other foreign breeds included Belgian Shepherd, German Shepherd double coat, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro, while the Indian breeds were Caravan Hound, Kanni Mudhol Hound, Pashmi and others, according to a press release.

On Sunday, a dog grooming competition was held in ‘creative model dog’ category in which several groomers showcased their creative skills. However, the cat show organised by Felince Club of India (FCI) stole the show on the last day.

Speaking to media, Saqib Pathan, FCI president, who himself owns 70 cats said it featured 250 varieties of cats and some of them were rare breeds such as Bengal, a cat with long and slender body, Mainecoon, British Short Hair and Siberian.

“India is home to 55 lakh cats and the market for cat care industry is Rs 400 crore. The current dog, cat ratio in India is 80:20 and will change to 50:50 by 2050. Cat is not a bad luck animal and in fact black cat is the most preferred one now,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter