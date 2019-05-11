Hyderabad: Ravi Prakash to be served another notice

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad cybercrimes sleuths are issuing another notice to former TV9 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) V Ravi Prakash, actor S Shivaji and others against whom cases related to cheating and forgery were registered last month.

“We have decided to issue another notice to Ravi Prakash, Shivaji and others asking them to appear on Monday,” a senior official confirmed. When asked whether time would be given to Ravi Prakash as requested by him for appearing before the investigators, the official replied that there was no scope for it.

Ravi Prakash did not turn up before investigators when a notice was served on him a few days ago under Section 160 CrPC. When police officials went to his residence in Banjara Hills to issue the notice, he did not accept it after which the police officials affixed it on the door.

“If he (Ravi Prakash) refuses to accept the second notice then we will act as per law,” the official said. On Saturday, the investigators questioned two senior employees of TV9 in connection with the forgery case. Sources said the investigators tried to collect information about data that was allegedly stolen by insiders and handed over to outsiders. This was done with an intention to cause damage to the company.

Police officials already quizzed the former TV9 Chief Financial Officer (CFO) MKVN Murthy. He appeared before the police in response to a notice issued him in the same case booked against him. Officials questioned him for over eight hours on Friday. Murthy reportedly lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police alleging that the Cyberabad police were harassing him.

