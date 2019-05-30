Hyderabad: Re-verify driving licences, says Police to RTA

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Aiming at instilling a sense of responsibility among motorists, the Cyberabad Police are now writing to the Road Transport Authority (RTA) about motorists involved in road accidents in the limits of the commissionerate, requesting them to re-verify their driving licenses and suspend them if need be.

If motorists, due to their bad or rash and negligent driving, cause any accidents, the Traffic Police is writing to the RTA concerned which issued them the driving licences, asking for immediate action.

According to the Traffic Police, once a driving licence is issued, till it gets expired, there is no mechanism as such to put the driver to test for his driving skills again.

“This is making them lenient and developing a careless attitude towards traffic rules, road safety and the law.” an official said, explaining why they were asking for action including reverification and suspension of licenses.

“We have already written about 30 such letters to various RTAs with regard to accidents causing deaths and injuries asking for a re-verification of the license of the particular person and seeking action against them as per the Motor Vehicle Act,” said SM Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic) Cyberabad.

As per section 19 of the Motor Vehicle Act, if any driving licence holder indulges in any cognisable offence while driving, the licencing authority, the Transport Department can revoke or suspend their driving licence.

“This can be done for the very first violation itself. Nothing has been prescribed in the law as to suspension can be done only after so many times,” Vijay Kumar said, adding that the licensing authority can conduct an inquiry and revoke the licences.

Officials said recently, following a letter from the Cyberabad Traffic Police, the RTA in Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh suspended the driving licence of a motorist for a period of six months.

“Anyone possessing driving licence issued by any RTA across the country and belonging to any State and involved in road accidents here in the Cyberabad Police commissionerate limits will face the same action. We are already writing to the RTA officials concerned seeking action against them,” the DCP said.

