Hyderabad: Realtor found dead in lodge in Nacharam

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old realtor was found dead in a lodge in Nacharam here on Saturday. He is suspected to have been depressed over financial problems and ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance, police said.

Venkata Narsaiah (55), a resident of Karimnagar had come to the city on Friday and checked into the lodge saying he was here for business. He is suspected to have consumed poison around midnight on Friday. Lodge staff got suspicious when there was no response from inside the room on Saturday morning. They informed the Nacharam police who reached the spot and forcibly opened the door.

“We found him dead on the bed. A suicide note purportedly written by him said he was depressed over his financial problems and ended his life,” police said, adding that preliminary enquiry indicated he had debts of over Rs.1 crore.

A case was booked and the body was shifted for autopsy.

