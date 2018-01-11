Hyderabad realtor held for cultivating marijuana on terrace

By | Published: 6:54 pm

Hyderabad: A realtor who took ‘terrace gardening’ to new levels in the city by cultivating a marijuana plant on his terrace, was arrested here on Thursday.

K. Gnaneswar Goud, who was nabbed by the Prohibition and Excise department, had cultivated the plant on the terrace abutting his penthouse at Hafeezpet. Goud’s tenant Basanth Vadiyar, a native of Odisha who was staying in the penthouse, was absconding.

Serilingampally Excise Inspector B. Gandhi Naik said both Goud and Vadiyar were growing the plant for the last nine months. The duo had brought a seed from persons known to them and sowed it on red soil on the terrace adjacent to the penthouse. Acting on a tip off, Excise personnel raided Goud’s house and found the plant, which had grown up to 7.5 feet.

“We believe Vadiyar might have helped Goud in getting the seed and grow Marijuana on the penthouse,” Naik said, adding that it was believed that the duo were cultivating the plant on an experimental basis. “Once they get the expected results, they could have had plans to extend the cultivation,” he said.

“We are yet to probe whether Goud and Vadiyar were growing the plant for personal consumption or for sale,” Naik said. He added that a case under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Goud. A hunt is on to nab Vadiyar.