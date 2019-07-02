Hyderabad realtors’ project ‘look east’

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: Real estate developers are warming up to the idea of looking towards the eastern part of Hyderabad (towards Uppal and Pocharam) for further expansion. The area will be the next growth zone as the western part of the city comprising Hitec City, Madhapur, Kondapur and adjoining areas are nearing their saturation. While most of the IT companies operate from this area, they will be keen to look at new areas for expansion if there is right social infrastructure, said members of real estate body Credai (Hyderabad).

Availability of plots beyond Uppal, metro rail connectivity, wide roads and presence of hospitals and schools in the area augur well for the real estate community to consider their new projects here. Also, the government has already announced a Look East Policy (LEAP) announcing incentives for the companies moving their operations here, said P Rama Krishna Rao after taking charge as the Credai Hyderabad’s new president.

Rao said it will work to decongest the city by taking up residential and commercial projects towards eastern and northern side (Kompally side) which will shift traffic burden to all parts of the city and allow easy movement. Currently, most traffic flow is around the western part of the city.

The rentals in Hitec City area have touched about Rs 75 per sft for commercial space which will be unviable for small IT and BPO companies to operate. The new locations will be about 40 per cent cheaper and these will be better suited for the growth, he said.

The eastern part has already seen some office clusters come up and about 10,000 people working there.

Rao stressed the need for propagating recycle and reuse of water. If the water is treated, it can be used for secondary purposes. The Credai will ask its members to set up own sewerage treatment plant for residential clusters having more than 100 units, he said.

V Rajashekar Reddy, who is elected as the general secretary, said focus should be on reducing migration towards the city by providing alternate employment opportunities in the periphery. On illegal constructions, he said their incidence has come down drastically as the penalties for deviations are huge.

Meanwhile, the industry body elected C Murali Mohan, K Rajeshwar and V Venu Vinod, N Jaideep Reddy as vice-presidents, Aditya Gowra as treasurer, Shivraj Thakur and K Rambabu as its joint secretaries.

