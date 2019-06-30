Hyderabad records good showers in June

By | Published: 12:19 am 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Though delayed by a fortnight, this year’s monsoon has showered good rains in Hyderabad district in June with the month recording a total rainfall of 116.9 mm, 11 per cent above normal for the month. Last June, the city had received a monthly total rainfall 101.4 mm.

The rains took off on June 21 and since then, the city has been receiving light to moderate rainfall while some outskirts have been witnessing heavy rainfall.

The average rainfall for Hyderabad district for the month of June being 105.6 mm, the data with India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows the city and outskirts having recorded 116.9 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Sunday.

However, the average rainfall for June in the entire Telangana stands at a deficit of 35 per cent. Against a normal rainfall of 132 mm in June, the State has received just 86.2 mm.

According to IMD officials, Hyderabad which received normal rains in June are likely to pick up in July and August as the intensity of rainfall across the State would be high during these two months.

Meanwhile, the city recorded the highest rainfall for the month on June 8 when the downpour was recorded as 28 mm rainfall. The all-time highest rainfall record for this period was reported to be 122.7 mm in June 26, 1914.

The highest monthly total rainfall in the last century in the city for June was 323.6 mm which was recorded in 1933, according to figures with IMD.

Rains to intensify

For the last 10 days, the city has recorded light to moderate rains and there is possibility of more rains in July first week, according to the IMD.

As per weather private forecast agency, Skymet Weather, there would be light to moderate rains at many places with heavy rainfall at few places.

The intensity would increase after 24 hours and heavy rainfall might occur at some places of Telangana while Hyderabad would get to see moderate rain and thundershowers on July 2 and 3.

Heavy rainfall warning issued

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a very heavy rainfall warning from Monday to Wedesday for the districts of Adilabad, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Rajanna-Siricilla, Kamareddy, Bhadadri-Kothagudem, Medak, Jaishankar-Bupalapalli and Siddipet districts.

For Tuesday, the IMD said a few places in these districts might also experience extremely heavy rain.

It said as expected, a low pressure area has formed over northeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood area which was likely to become more marked and concentrate into a depression over the next two days.

