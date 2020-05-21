Hyderabad records hottest day of the year

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: The summer so far was soft on the city, with April being the coolest in five years. However, May is turning out to be different, with the city recording a scorching 42 degree Celsius on Thursday.

This according to officials, is the hottest day of the year so far, with indications that things could get even worse as the summer peaks.

While Wednesday had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.9 degree Celsius, Thursday saw a sharp rise in the temperatures, touching 42, which was a departure of three degrees from the normal temperature. The IMD forecast for Hyderabad till May 27 indicated that the maximum temperature could rise again. While there could be light rains on May 25, there was the possibility of rains or thunderstorms on May 26 and 27.

Across the State, even as the IMD has warned of heat wave conditions, the maximum temperatures were expected to be in the range of 43 degree Celsius to 46 degree Celsius, while in the GHMC area, the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 41 to 43 degrees.

