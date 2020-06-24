Hyderabad records surplus rainfall for June

By | Published: 12:17 am 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: With still over a week left for the end of June, Greater Hyderabad region has already recorded surplus rainfall on monthly average in the southwest monsoon.

This, despite the fact that the onset of monsoon was officially declared on June 11 by Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad. Delayed by almost a week, this year’s monsoon has showered good amount of rainfall in the city and rest of the State.

The weather data with Meteorological Centre shows that against a normal rainfall of 69.6mm from June 1 to 21, Hyderabad recorded as much as 146.8 mm rainfall. Similarly, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri received a rainfall of 117.7 mm and 125.6 mm for a normal rainfall of 63.1 mm and 72.1 mm, respectively.

The monthly total normal rainfall in Hyderabad alone stands at 116.9 mm and it already recorded excess rainfall. In fact, from June second week, the city has received moderate to heavy rainfall at regular intervals.

According to Met Department officials, the city which received surplus rainfall in June would record more rains in July and August as the intensity of rainfall across the State is expected to be high during these two months.

Between June 1 and 21, Hyderabad has recorded a 24-hour highest rainfall on June 10 after receiving 46.4 mm rainfall while the all-time record for this month was reported to be 122.7 mm in June 26, 1914.

Among all parts in the State, Peddapalli has, so far, received highest rainfall at 256 mm in the first three weeks of June, followed by Jayashankar Bhupalapally (212.8 mm), Mahabubabad (199.7) and Warangal Urban (191.9).

The average rainfall for June in the entire Telangana stands at a surplus of 63 per cent. Against a normal rainfall of 83.2 mm till June 21, the State has received 135.3 mm.

Light to moderate rains

Parts of Hyderabad are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in next three days with maximum temperatures expected to be in the range of 33 degree Celsius to 35 degree Celsius while minimum temperatures could hover between 23 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius.

