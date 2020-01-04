Ravi Kiran, Siraj torment Kerala

By | Published: 12:10 am 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: Pace bowlers M Ravi Kiran (3/24) and Mohammad Siraj (2/36) exploited the overcast conditions to reduce Kerala to 126/7 in 41 overs before bad light stopped play on a truncated opening day of the four-day Group A and B Ranji Trophy match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Friday. The visiting captain Sachin Baby’s decision to bat first backfired as Hyderabad bowlers dominated the first day’s show.

The hosts could have inflicted more misery but the pacers wasted the new ball with a few harmless deliveries that hardly troubled the batsmen. In a bid to revive their tottering campaign, Hyderabad made four changes. They handed debut caps to J Mallikarjun and Jaweed Ali while all-rounder T Ravi Teja and off spinner Saaketh Sairam returned to the playing eleven. Left-hander B Sandeep was hit by viral bug and was out of the team while leftarm pacer CV Milind, left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan and Chaitanya Reddy got the axe. Hyderabad made a sensible move by bringing back Sairam as Kerala have six left handers in the team.

Bowling to a good pace, Siraj could have had opener Jalaj Saxena for a nought in the first over, but for P Akshath Reddy who grassed a sitter at second slip. Ravi Kiran provided the first breakthrough dismissing P Rahul, who edged to wicketkeeper K Sumanth for nought in the eighth over. The dropped chance of Saxena didn’t prove costly as Siraj got Saxena in the next over. Saxena failed to clear Jaweed Ali at the gully with a slice shot.

Ravi Kiran peppered the batsmen with some short stuff while Siraj troubled former international Robin Uthappa with late swing. The experienced former Karnataka batsman, barring two beautifully timed boundaries, missed several deliveries outside the off stump. He even got a reprieve when he was bowled by Ravi Kiran off a no-ball when the batsman was on four.

Comeback-man Ravi Teja ended Uthappa’s struggle at the crease when the medium pacer induced an edge and Kerala were placed at 45 for 4 at tea. Vishnu Vinod and captain Sachin Baby revived the innings as they scored 25 runs of the first four overs. But Siraj broke the 38-run partnership as he had Vinod (19 from 27, 3×4) caught plumb in front. Left-hander Salman Nizar, who was dropped on one by keeper Sumanth off Siraj, then took the fight into opposition camp.

Nizar went after Sairam, who went for runs in his first two overs. However, the off spinner got into the rhythm in the next over and with an extended spell, he even ended the 54-run partnership for the sixth wicket. The off-spinner dismissed Baby, who was deceived by the extra bounce and gave a simple catch to Siraj at the point.

There was more joy for Hyderabad as in the next over Ravi Kiran dismissed Nizar (37 off 43; 5×4, 1×6) to dent Kerala’s progress.

There was smile on Ravi Kiran’s face and later on said their performance in the day was decent. “We could have done much better. We bowled long spells in Punjab and Delhi but here we got a bit tired. So we could not bowl the right line. As the wicket was covered, it had moisture and that did help us. It should ease a bit tomorrow which is good for us,” he said after the day’s play.

Earlier, the match got of a 50-minute delayed start because of overnight and morning drizzle. The umpires had extended the game by one hour but it had to be stopped 11 minutes ahead of the re-scheduled close of play because of bad light.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .