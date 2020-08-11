Hyderabad: Refurbished MJ Market to be opened on Aug 15

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: One of Hyderabad’s popular heritage landmarks Moazzam Jahi Market, which was refurbished completely, will be open to public from August 15.

The historic structure was lying in a dilapidated state for several decades and was adopted by the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar for taking up restoration works.

The heritage structure has now been restored with new flooring and architectural lights. Unauthorised structures within the premises have been cleared, paving way for more space for tourists to enjoy the splendour of the structure. The entire roof has been replaced layer by layer.

A new drainage system was installed to drain out the rainwater, which used to stagnate inside the inner circle. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation executed the restoration works by roping in a team of conservation architects and trained labourers.

The MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Tuesday night tweeted “MJ Market will be opened to all on August 15”.

