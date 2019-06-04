Hyderabad: Refused to ride bike, man torches it

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: A motorcycle was set ablaze by a man after the owner reportedly refused to lend him the vehicle. The incident occurred at Himayatnagar Street No. 1 in Narayanguda.

According to the police, the owner of the vehicle Avinash Reddy stays in Himayatnagar. On Monday night, B Anand, a local resident asked him to lend his motorcycle. Avinash excused himself from giving the motorcycle saying it ran out of fuel. Around 3 am, the bike was set ablaze by some persons.

Based on a complaint the Narayanguda police registered a case. The police suspect that Anand had set ablaze the vehicle. Efforts are on to apprehend him.

