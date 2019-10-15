Hyderabad: Rehabilitation sought for manual scavengers

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Chairman of National Safai Karamchari Commission, Manhar Valji Bhai Zala on Monday stressed on the welfare of Safai Karamcharis (sanitary and other workers) and wanted rehabilitation packages to be extended to those, who had given up manual scavenging in the past. As part of three-day visit to the city, Manhar Valji Bhai Zala and other members, including Jagadish Hiramani from Commission interacted with workers’ union here on Monday at GHMC head office.

Later, they also held a meeting with officials of GHMC, HMWS&SB, Revenue, Police, Social Welfare and other departments on manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

During the meeting, the Commission Chairman instructed the officials to provide rehabilitation packages to all manual scavengers, who had given up their work under GHMC limits. Besides offering the requisite gear, including hand gloves etc to sanitary workers, regular health check-ups and camps should be conducted for them, he directed the officials.

Seeking a report on the rehabilitation packages offered to manual scavengers, who had lost their lives during work in the past, Manhar Valji Bhai Zala wanted officials initiate measures for appealing to the State government to allot double bedroom houses to the sanitary workers. He also directed the officials to rope in MNCs and seek their help in introducing welfare measures for sanitary staff.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said manual scavenging was banned in Greater Hyderabad and Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 was being implemented strictly. The municipal corporation was offering monthly salary of Rs.14,000 to sanitary workers and over 25,895 individual household latrines were constructed till date in the city. In case of any sanitary workers death on duty, Rs.11 lakh will be offered to their family, he said according to a press release.

