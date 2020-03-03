Hyderabad: Relatives shocked over death of techie, family

By | Published: 12:54 am 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Friends and relatives of Pradeep and Swathi, the couple who along with their children died in a murder-suicide pact at LB Nagar, are in a state of shock after coming to know about the ghastly news. Pradeep never discussed anything about their financial debts or problems with colleagues. He was a good professional and hardworking,” said Pradeep’s colleague Vamshi.

Pradeep was supposed to report to duty on Saturday. However, he did not turn up. “Our colleagues tried to contact him but could not due to connectivity issues. On Monday we came to know about it,” he added.

Also read Techie poisons wife, kids in suicide pact

For last four years, Pradeep was working as a ‘Solaris Admin’ at an IT company on Orion building in Raidurgam. Previously, he worked with TCS Company, according to his colleagues.

According to close friends of Pradeep, to secure a bright future for his children, undertook a private business, for which he had obtained loans from various sources.

Relatives and friends of Pradeep grew suspicious when the couple started leaving the Whatsapp groups one after the other on Saturday. “We sensed something fishy on Sunday when Pradeep was not answering calls. We informed his relatives over phone about it on Saturday,” said one of Pradeep friend’s.

Satish, brother of Swathi told Telangana Today that the family was happily living and never shared anything about their problems. “It is a shock for us. We had no clue that my sister will meet such a fate. I am confident she was not aware of the plan of my brother-in-law or else she would informed me about it,” said Satish.

Fool-proof plan



On Saturday morning, Pradeep Kumar informed relatives and neighbours that they were travelling to Karimnagar on some work. However, the family remained at LB Nagar. According to the police, Pradeep closed all the windows, doors and pulled curtains in the house to prevent anyone from having a glimpse into the house.

The family stayed put in the house and Pradeep reportedly mixed some poisonous substance in the food and offered to his wife and children. “After feeding the family members, Pradeep took out a big photograph of his mother and kept it on the sofa in the house. We believe he might have written the suicide note in front of the photo of his mother and died after consuming the poison laced food,” said Satish, brother of Swathi said.

Meanwhile, the police seized the mobile phones and other electronic gadgets belonging to Pradeep from the house. The police will be getting the call details and analysing the data to find out if anyone was threatening Pradeep and his family over financial transactions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .