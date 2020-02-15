Hyderabad relegated to Group C in Ranji Trophy

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad salvaged a draw against defending champions Vidarbha but that was not good for them from being relegated to Group C on the fourth and final day’s play of the last Group A & B league match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, on Saturday.

Thanks to Kolla Sumanth (65 not out; 123 balls, 6×4, 1×6) and Mohd Siraj (46; 27 balls, 2×4, 6×6), Hyderabad extended the winning target to 183 and frustrated Vidarbha, who could finally manage 116 for 3 in 46 overs before both the teams called off the match.

Vidarbha got three points for the first innings lead and the home team had to be satisfied with one point. Hyderabad thus ended the season by finishing last with seven points from one win, one draw and six defeats in the 18-team Group A & B table. It was a setback for Vidarbha also as they failed to qualify. They ended up with 21 points and ………in the table. Only the top five teams can qualify from Group A & B to the knock-out stage.

For the Arjun Yadav-coached Hyderabad team, the nightmare finally ended. It will go down in the history of the Ranji Trophy as one of the worst-ever season for Hyderabad.

It was advantage Vidarbha when the fourth day’s play started. The visitors needed three wickets to wrap up the Hyderabad innings. They started off brightly as they got rid of Aniketh Reddy in the day’s second over. But thereafter a defiant Sumanth and the free-stroking Siraj held the centre-stage with a 56-run stand for the eighth wicket that denied Vidarbha victory.

Skipper FY Fazal acknowledged that Siraj’s made the difference as Vidarbha had little time to chase the 180-run target.

